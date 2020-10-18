Multiple people injured after vehicle catches fire on Hwy. 31 in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Multiple people are seriously injured after one vehicle caught fire following a two-vehicle accident on Highway 31 South Sunday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Tony Casey.

The other vehicle had entrapment, according to Casey.

It happened near mile marker 2 South on Highway 31. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the area at 3:16 a.m. That area of Hwy. 31 will be shut down for an extended amount of time through Sunday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue asks the public to use the Robert Edge Parkway exit to avoid the area.

The Horry County Fire Rescue Investigation Unit and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety are on scene and investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.