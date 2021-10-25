3 people taken to hospital after head-on crash near Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people have been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in the 9000 block of Ocean Highway in Georgetown County, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

First responders had to remove all three victims from their vehicles. One of the victim has life-threatening injuries and two are reported to be in critical condition, Midway Fire said in a Twitter post.

FINAL FOLLOW UP @MidwayFireResQ 2 Vehicle Head-On crash at 9094 Ocean Hwy. 3 total extrications-treated and transported by Midway Fire. 1 with life-threatening injuries-2 in critical condition. MEDIA-Please Broadcast STAY OFF of Hwy 17 in Pawleys Island-take Kings River Road — Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) October 25, 2021

The crash late Monday afternoon happened just south of South Causeway. Motorists are being to avoid Highway 17 in Pawleys Island and to use Kings River Road.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.