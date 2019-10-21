Municipalities prepare for upcoming city elections

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – City elections are nearing and poll workers are being trained on a new statewide voting system.

The city elections on November 5 will be the first time the new voting system will be used.

“It’ll be new for everybody. This will be the first election we’ve used it. So having it throughout the county will be a good test run for us for next year. We look forward to seeing how that works out,” said Sandy Martin, director of registration and voting in Horry County.

Each city has two to three council seats up for election. Several cities have mayoral candidates on the ballot.

“If you’re living within a municipality, then you’re voting for your leaders. You know the same as you are within the county elections. So, it’s very important that you get the right people in the right seat,” said Martin

Click here to preview what will be on your city’s ballot.

During the next two weeks poll workers are training in person on the two-part voting system.

The department of registration and voting is also taking calls from registered voters to make sure they will vote at the correct polling place.

The department encourages those who will be out of town or are over the age of 65 and choose to vote absentee to apply soon.

“If you’re going to [apply] through the mail you need to go ahead and do it, because time is getting a little short. Because we have to mail you an application. You sign that. Mail it back and then we mail ballots. Or you can do the application online at scvotes.org and either mail it in, or you can e-mail it, or fax it,” said Martin.