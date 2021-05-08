Murrells Inlet Boat Parade to return for 38th year in July

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – The Murrells Inlet Boat Parade – canceled last year because of COVID-19 – is scheduled to return for its 38th year on July 4 with a theme of “Stars, Stripes and Fireworks,” organizers said.

The parade will begin at 3 p.m. at the point of Garden City Beach and make its way through Murrells Inlet, according to co-chairman Lee Hewitt. The best viewing areas are along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, Belin United Methodist Church and Morse Park Landing, he said.

There will be no entry fee for boats, and no awards will be handed out for this year’s parade, organizers said. In addition, participants and spectators are asked not to litter and not to decorate with balloons and other items that cold pollute the water and be harmful to wildlife and the environment.

For more information, call 843-652-4236 or go the Facebook page for Murrells Inlet Boat Parade.