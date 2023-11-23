MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lowcountry Community Church hosted its 16th annual Free Thanksgiving Meal.

The church is located along Murrells Inlet Road off of Highway 17.

Project N.O.A.H stands for “no one alone on the holiday.” The event is put on by six different churches, and they invite anyone who’s hungry or lonely.

Pastor Steve Fairchild said he started project N.O.A.H after a promise he made to himself. He said if it weren’t for a stranger’s invitation, he would’ve spent his first Thanksgiving away from home alone.

“If I’m ever home on Thanksgiving, I’m going to open my door,” Fairchild said. “The first three years, we did that from my home, but it grew. So, for 16 years, we’ve done here it at the church.”

For some people who don’t have family in the area, it gives them something to do.

“I wanted to do something. I wanted to eat dinner with people, not by myself,” John Horste said. “You know what I mean?”

Fairchild said preparing for the event starts with shopping weeks in advance.

“We get here first thing Monday morning and we start cooking the turkeys. We do that Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Get that done,” he said. “We have our tent that’s delivered on Monday, that gets set up. And then on Tuesday, we transform our church into a big restaurant with tables and chairs.”

Fairchild said they have more than 1,100 pounds of turkey, 400 pounds of ham, stuffing, potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce.

Event volunteer Jill Burke said they had more than 150 volunteers this year, but could’ve had more.

“We’ve had so many volunteers. We actually had to trim them down because we didn’t have enough jobs for as many people who wanted to volunteer,” she said.

Fairchild said his favorite part is watching people at their tables connect.

“Last year, we had two guys that were both veterans that found each other here,” he said. “They hadn’t seen each other in 30-something years.”

He said experiences like that is what makes the event so special.

“I always say that the turkey is just the instrument to get people here to fellowship so they don’t have to be alone for the holidays,” Fairchild said.

Fairchild said next year’s event might be even bigger. He said they don’t usually have leftover food, but if they do, they give it to New Directions in Myrtle Beach.