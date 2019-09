MURRELLS INLETS, SC (WBTW) – A Murrells Inlet couple welcomed a baby during Hurricane Dorian.

Kendra and Chauncey Gardner welcomed a baby girl, named Cahja, around 3 a.m. Thursday at Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital as Hurricane Dorian moved into the area, Tidelands Health said.

Courtesy: Tidelands Health

“I kind of had a feeling I was going to go during the storm,” said Kendra Gardner, 32, of Murrells Inlet. “We feel blessed. We are very excited.”

LATEST NEWS: