Murrells Inlet fire sends one to burn center

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A fire late Friday night in Murrells Inlet sent one victim to the Augusta Burn Center, fire officials said.

The fire broke out at a home around 11:30 Friday night on Old Kings Highway, according to Captain Tom Zimpleman with the Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire District.

A person there was first transported to Waccamaw Hospital, but later taken to the Augusta Burn Center, Capt. Zimpleman said.

The extent of their injuries is still unclear. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.