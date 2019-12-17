Murrells Inlet – Garden City Fire Chief announces retirement after 40 years of fire service

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – On Saturday Chief Norman Knight of the Murrells Inlet – Garden City Fire District announced he will be retiring in January.

Knight has been serving in the fire services for 40 years. In a Facebook post, the Murrells Inlet – Garden City Fire District says “Chief, as your career comes to an end, please know that your influence carries on. Countless lives have been impacted through the knowledge you have imparted. We hope your retirement is everything you ever dreamed it could be.”