1  of  2
Live Now
Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate Watch WBTW News13 at 5, 5:30 and 6 pm

Murrells Inlet – Garden City Fire Chief announces retirement after 40 years of fire service

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – On Saturday Chief Norman Knight of the Murrells Inlet – Garden City Fire District announced he will be retiring in January.

Knight has been serving in the fire services for 40 years. In a Facebook post, the Murrells Inlet – Garden City Fire District says “Chief, as your career comes to an end, please know that your influence carries on. Countless lives have been impacted through the knowledge you have imparted. We hope your retirement is everything you ever dreamed it could be.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story