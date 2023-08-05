MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – A captain with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District will be honored with the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award-Certificate of Merit for saving two people while he was off duty enjoying a beach day in Garden City with his family.

Captain Brad Bemis will be honored August 17th at the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District with the highest honor bestowed upon trained individuals who have no obligation to respond to an emergency but do so anyway, according to a release by the Palmetto South Carolina American Red Cross.

On April 15th, Bemis said he noticed someone floating face-down in the water near the end of the pier. He began swimming to the drowning man and noticed another person struggling in the water who attempted to rescue the drowning man, but the current was pulling them under, the release said.

Bemis first rescued the drowning man and went back to save the other person. With the help of an onlooker’s surfboard, he was able to get the second person safely back to shore, according to the release.