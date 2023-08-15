GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A captain with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District will be honored Thursday for saving two lives in April.

Capt. Brad Bemis said he was on the beach and off-duty when two individuals jumped off the Garden City pier on April 15.

“The first person who jumped off the pier was, jumping off the pier for I don’t know what reason,” Bemis said.

He said he noticed the first person face-down in the water when someone else jumped from the pier.

“Another individual decided that they wanted to jump from the pier to assist and help try to affect a rescue,” Bemis said. “Then he was in the water . . . people on the pier started to yell that another person had jumped from the pier.”

Before entering the water to rescue, Bemis said he called his battalion chief on duty. Six minutes later, rescue crews arrived with equipment.

“We got to him during the rescue. This individual stated that he was having trouble swimming and we were working our way back towards shore,” he said. “Fortunately, a very helpful bystander went to his car and got a surfboard and came out and assisted us — or assisted me in bringing the two individuals into shore.”

An incident report said the drop from the pier into the water is about 15-20 feet, but both victims were alert when crews arrived.

The report also said that the current was strong and the water was in the upper 60s, according to StormTracker13 meteorologist Hannah Rahner. The only beachgoers in the water that day were surfers in wet-suits.

Bemis concurred that the waves that day were bigger than usual.

“I personally avoid swimming near the pier based off of what is there, the hooks and the fishing line, barnacles and all that stuff,” he said.

Bemis will be honored with the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award-Certificate of Merit on Thursday at 11 a.m.

The honor is for trained individuals who have no obligation to respond but do so anyway, according to a release from the Palmetto South Carolina American Red Cross.

“I actually don’t know very much about what’s going on Thursday,” Bemis said. “It seems to be a little bit more than I was expecting. I thought it was like a letter or accommodation and now I found out that it’s a pretty significant award.”

Bemis encourages everybody to take swimming lessons and to be smart when going into the ocean.

He added that jumping from piers is dangerous because you don’t always know what is below them.