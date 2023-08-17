MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A captain with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District was presented with a special award Thursday morning after rescuing two people who were drowning in the ocean.

Capt. Brad Bemis received the Red Cross Lifesaving Award, a certificate of merit, which included a medal.

The executive director of the eastern South Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross, Michael Hesbach, presented the award to Bemis.

He said the award is for recognizing trained individuals through the Red Cross who use their skills in an emergency.

“The certificate of merit is for people who, civilians and off-duty professional rescuers, who save a life when they don’t have an obligation to,” Hesbach said.

Hesbach said the certificate of merit was established in 1911 and is the oldest of the Red Cross Lifesaving Awards. He said Bemis was the first recipient he has awarded with this honor in his two years of working with the Red Cross.

The rescue happened on April 15 while Bemis was off-duty and at the beach with his family near the Garden City pier.

He noticed a man drowning and in his effort to save him, another man had jumped in to help. Bemis rescued them both.

“I’m not exactly a fame and glory-type person. I just believe I’m doing my job and I enjoy what I do,” Bemis said. “I’ve been doing it a long time and I love it. I love the opportunity that Murrells Inlet Fire, Chief Haney and Chief Costo have given me to be a part of this department.”

“I mean this is, I didn’t realize how much of an award or how significant it was,” Bemis continued. “I’m very humbled to the fact that I was chosen and selected for it.”

Bemis said he’s glad to have been in the right place that day and that the swimmers are safe.

Anyone looking to get trained through the American Red Cross can click here.