MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire officials said there are not enough emergency personnel to respond to all situations, especially with the influx of residents and visitors this time of year.

Residents of the fire district are being asked to vote Tuesday on a tax referendum that fire officials said could save lives.

A recent audit says the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District is “significantly understaffed” to deal with the growing number of emergency service calls.

“And that came out as one of the big findings through the study of the number of times we were without ambulances,” said Brad Bemis, a captain paramedic for the fire district. “There were more than 300 times last year we were out of purchasing vehicles to respond, not necessarily just ambulances.”

Due to this, residents of the fire district are asked to vote on the tax referendum. A fire district board official said last year alone they had more than 8,000 calls and not enough resources to handle the volume of calls.

“So you can have periods of time where you have all of the equipment out at the same time,” said Gene Connell, Chairman of Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District Board of Directors. “And that’s why, if we could get additional tax referendum money, we would be able to get additional personnel.”

Voters will be asked to double their tax rate for the fire district over the next five years. With the influx of service calls, the district has had to rely on neighboring departments for help.

If the proposed tax increase is approved, it will allow the district to have more staff on call as well as emergency vehicles.

“I mean, this referendum is helping the district provide the best possible services to all of the residents and the visitors that come to our area,” Bemis said.

Horry County residents can vote at their regular polling locations. Georgetown County residents must vote at the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire headquarters off Highway 17.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.