Murrells Inlet group cleans up litter left behind after 4th of July celebrations

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW)– After a busy weekend of Fourth of July celebrations, a community organization spent its morning cleaning up the Inlet.

“July 4th brings a huge influx of tourists to the area, which we love, but what comes with a territory of a lot of tourists, is a lot of trash,” said Meredith Harrison, executive director of Murrells Inlet 2020.

The 4th of July is one of the busiest celebrations of the summer, and with big celebrations comes a big cleanup the next day.

“When you have this many people you expect it, you’d like to think we wouldn’t but it just comes with the territory,” Harrison said.

The local nonprofit group arrived at the Inlet early in the morning to clean up any leftover firework debris and garbage from the festivities.

Harrison said Murrells Inlet 2020 was happy to partner with the Marshwalk Group and take part in the cleanup.

“It’s kind of what Murrells Inlet 2020 is all about,” Harrison said. “Taking a group of volunteers, a group of community members and bringing them together for the common good.”

With more than 40 volunteers, Harrison said it was a great turnout for being the day after the Fourth of July.

“It’s just been a great opportunity for our community to come together and have fun and do good for Murrells Inlet,” she said.

Harrison also stressed the importance of keeping not only the land clean, but the water surrounding it clear, as well.

“We obviously have a very awesome natural resource at the inlet, an estuary where we have great oysters, lots of good fishing, and we wanna be able to keep it that way,” she said.

And since the fireworks that Murrells Inlet set off were biodegradable, they didn’t leave behind much trash. Instead, the common pieces were plastic straws, plastic cups and cans.

“Its really important that we do our part to clean up on the streets and in the water so that we can keep it looking nice, our fish healthy, our fisheries healthy, our oysters healthy,” she said.