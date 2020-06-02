Murrells Inlet MarshWalk 4th of July fireworks postponed

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The MarshWalk Group announced Tuesday that the 4th of July fireworks show is postponed until September 6.

“This has been a very tough decision for us to make as a group,” The MarshWalk Group said. “We regret having to delay this spectacular event, but in light of the current world pandemic, we feel an obligation to not host an event that would have difficulty enforcing current CDC guidelines.”

The MarshWalk will still be open on the 4th of July, the group said.

The group thanks everyone for their continued support of the MarshWalk.

