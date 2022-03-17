MURRELL’S INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The MarshWalk was packed with people covered in green for the annual ‘Luck of the MarshWalk’ St. Patrick’s Day event Thursday night.

Parking lots around the MarshWalk were filled and traffic was backed up on St. Patrick’s Day for the annual ‘Luck of the MarshWalk’ event in Murrell’s Inlet.

Jan Dimauro, a local says she keeps coming back to the event every year.

“We love it here. It’s awesome,” she said. “Happy St. Paddy’s Day!”

The event included Irish-inspired food, drinks, live music across the eight participating restaurants in the area and a competition with a thousand dollars in prizes.