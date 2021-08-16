Murrells Inlet Afghanistan veteran reacts to Taliban takeover

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A local veteran from the War in Afghanistan is disheartened after the Taliban took control of the country, forcing U.S. troops into staging an evacuation of Kabul, the capital city.

Ed Mura served in the United States Air Force for 25 years. He spent time overseas on five separate occasions. His final stint before retirement was in Kandahar, Afghanistan, in 2017.

With Taliban forces pushing into Kabul in the recent days, taking control of the presidential palace, 6,000 U.S. troops are evacuating American citizens and Afghan allies.

Thousands of Afghans trying to flee the country converged at Kabul’s airport. Mura said the United States let down thousands of Afghan allies, leaving them to fend for themselves.

“They’re not going to be able to help these people,” Mura said. “They had plenty of time to get them out, and they’re accusing one way or another. It’s disgusting.”

Mura said politicians on all sides share blame for the chaos in Kabul and that every American should feel disappointed.

“To wait this long [to evacuate Afghan allies], it’s unacceptable,” Mura said. “It really is, and I’m sure the American people feel the same way. It doesn’t matter what group you’re with, who you’re involved with. Whether you’re liberal, Democrat, Republican, Independent, it doesn’t matter. I’m sure everybody is feeling the same way.”

Mura said he prays for the safe evacuation of Afghans trying to flee the country as the Taliban retakes control of Afghanistan.

“I just hope and pray they all get out alive because with what happened last time,” Mura said. “I’m just hoping and praying that they can come out safe because they should have been out a long time ago.”

Mura remembers the final stages of the Vietnam War and said the current events in Kabul mimic those of 46 years ago.

“What’s going on now, what you see on the news, is just like Saigon,” Mura said. “It looks the same exact way, and being that I was a younger guy then, I was only about 12 at the time, but now, I see it.”