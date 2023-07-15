MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District had a paddle out ceremony this morning to honor a fallen firefighter, Matt Piontkowski.

Brennan Moore, Battalion Chief for Murrells Inlet said the team carries a lot of weight for Matt.

“It’s hard,” Moore said. “We’re never going to fill the hole, but we’re feeling the hurt.”

Family, friends, co-workers, and community members gathered to remember the fallen firefighter Matt Piontkowski. Flowers were passed out as jet skis and paddlers settled into the ocean.

Piontkowski was diagnosed with a form of stomach cancer three months ago. The battalion chief at his station, Brennan Moore organized the paddle-out and he reflected on Piontkowski’s impact on the community after the ceremony.

“Everyone loved him up and down the Grand Strand since he moved here in 2010 from Ohio,” Moore said. “He’s been in the service quite awhile on his own. He gave his heart to everybody. He’d help anybody. He’s helped me with a lot of stuff and struggles outside of work just as a friend.”

Many people paddled out with flowers and others supported from the beach. Everyone screamed and cheered Matt’s name while they splashed the water.

“For those of us that paddled out there and those of us that got to see it today… to me it felt like we we’re releasing that out into the ocean,” Moore said.

Moore said Piontkowski’s father poured his remains into the ocean during the ceremony. Matt’s jet ski and vest were also brought out to honor. Moore added they found almost a sense of comfort in that moment.

“When the procession goes out,” Moore said. “You see Matt’s jet ski just go off by itself in the distance. And when that happened for me and everyone else down the line including water rescue coordinators from other departments… we just looked at each other like we needed that.”

From beach chairs to surf boards, and flowers, everything was donated.

“It’s what matters the most to me the community came together and said we want this we want to be part of it,” Moore said. “That’s Matt right there because he brought all circles together.”

Paul Lutz is a Murrells Inlet resident whose son is also a firefighter. He never knew Piontkowski but he said he felt it was important to come show his support.

“I just wanted to come down and pay my respects in any way I could,” Lutz said. “Sometimes strength in numbers helps the families.”

He hopes the family eventually finds peace and said it was a beautiful ceremony.

“I’m sure they’re very proud of him and very sad today but it’s a tremendous memory of what this young man was so hopefully they’ll find some comfort,” Lutz said.

Moore said Piontkowski would’ve wanted his community to show love and respect to each other. A reception will be held tonight at 6 p.m. at Inlet Affairs in Murrells Inlet to remember and celebrate Matt.