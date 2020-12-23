‘My children’s hearts just break’: Some parents, teachers left scrambling after HCS learning model change

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County teachers and parents expressed disappointment in Horry County Schools’ decision to transition to full distance learning.

For now, full distance learning will be for the first full two weeks of January, starting Jan. 4. The district announced the switch Monday after reporting a rise in coronavirus cases across the district and teacher quarantines.

The change, however, leaves teachers and parents scrambling. “My children’s hearts just break,” said Susan Tuthill. She’s a single mother of two girls who attend school in Horry County.

She said she was devastated when she heard the news.

“I go home to children literally crying because they can not go to school,” Tuthill said. One of the teacher quarantines happened at her oldest daughter’s school.

“My 11-year-old who’s in the middle school – she struggles a lot more. She cries to me everyday almost about her math homework and how she can’t figure it out,” Tuthill explained.

Meanwhile teachers left school Tuesday feeling unprepared. Kendra Pennington, a teacher with the county shared a statement with News13 stating, ” I believe this decision was in the best interest of public health, but I do wish it would’ve been made much sooner…this is the first responsible decision made in the wake of previously reckless ones,” Pennington said.

Susan agrees with teachers who say they weren’t given time to make lesson plans and now are forced to work during the holidays.

“So teachers have to, last minute pack themselves up and get ready for full days of virtual. My kids I have to figure out where they have to be – what I have to do,” Tuthill explained.

“It’s last minute and their stepping backwards,” she said. News13 is waiting on a response from HCS in regards to parent’s concerns.

The district said it made the change as a precautionary measures as coronavirus cases are on the rise. HCS also mentioned it wouldn’t be able to accurately track COVID-19 data with school not in session.