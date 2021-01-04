‘My eyes are open’: Veterans Cafe and Grille reopens after owner recovers from COVID-19

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – For the first time in a month the Veterans Cafe and Grille is serving hot meals.

Owner Lou Mascherino temporarily closed the restaurant in December while he fought COVID-19.

A battle that wasn’t easy to win.

“Every night I would sleep out on my recliner in my back room. I was afraid to go to bed,” said Mascherino.

Mascherino developed pneumonia and was hospitalized for low oxygen levels. Unable to see his wife and family for six long days.

When asked if his perspective on the pandemic has changed, Mascherino says it has.

I’m wearing a mask now. Before this I would, ah that mask. That’s a bunch of crap. I don’t know how I got it. Until someone says this is where you got it from and this is how you got it, I’m going to wear the mask,” said Mascherino.

Mascherino says his concerns are not about himself anymore, but of his customers and their safety.

During the closure veterans were unable to meet in the restaurant. A common ground for local vets to eat and receive services.

“We lost contact with a lot of veterans because they couldn’t come in. It’s very nice that Lou’s back now and he’s safe and doing very well,” said Bobby Tyner of the Orange Heart Medal Foundation.

Mascherino says he’s blessed to see another day and the end of 2020.

“I don’t think I was a major case. I didn’t have to go on a ventilator or anything like that. I just went in the hospital and they put me on oxygen, but not everyone’s that lucky,” said Mascherino.

However, the pandemic is far from over and the restaurant is feeling the impact of it’s second closure.

“We’re hoping we can stay alive. It cost us a lot. We lost a lot of business. Everyone knows that, but we lost some business. Hopefully we can regain that and recover from that. Keep staying open for the guys and girls. For the veterans,” said Mascherino.

The Veterans Cafe and Grille is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Follow this link for more information on the restaurant and veteran services.