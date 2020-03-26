MYR airport to screen flyers from “heavily impacted areas” from the coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach International Airport says it’s strengthening up measures to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Spring has started, which usually means more visitors coming to the Grand Strand, but there are some significant changes for anyone flying into Myrtle Beach.

“We’ve seen less passenger traffic on flights,” said Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore. “I think you’re seeing that nationwide.”

The county, which runs MYR, says all passengers from “heavily impacted areas” will have their temperatures taken when arriving at the airport. The county also says MYR will remain open because it’s essential infrastructure for travelers, shipping, the military and health organizations.

Moore says Gov. Henry McMaster’s two-week self quarantine order for anyone staying in South Carolina for more than two days goes along with MYR’s measures, like more cleaning and hand sanitizers available.

“We’re doing everything we can to slow the spread of this virus,” she said. “Of course, we encourage people to please follow those directives that you continue to hear from the governor and that includes those folks that are visiting us from out-of-state.”

The pandemic comes as the Grand Strand usually prepares for millions of tourists, many of whom enjoy the beaches.

With forecasted temperatures in the 80s this weekend, the county says going outside is certainly alright if you practice social distancing.

“Groups of three or more on the beach are going to be dispersed by law enforcement and we encourage folks to follow those rules, whether they’re at a local park, out on the river, whatever fun, outdoor activity they’re looking at,” Moore said. “We want folks to get fresh air, but there’s a way to do that safely right now.”

MYR also reminds anyone flying that you should check with individual airlines to see if there are any changes to your flight.