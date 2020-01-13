MYR sees record number of passengers in 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach International Airport saw a record number of passengers in 2019.

Airlines operating at the airport carried about 2,611,563 passengers in 2019, which is an increase of about 101,689 passengers in 2018, according to Kirk Lovell, with the Horry County Department of Airports.

“During 2019, a record number of passengers passed through the Myrtle Beach International Airport,” said director of airports Scott Van Moppes. In total our airline partners carried over one hundred thousand more passengers this year, exceeding passenger counts for all previous years.”

“All-in-all, 2019 was an incredible year as the airlines serving the Grand Strand added non-stop seat capacity from 21 markets, carriers added six new markets to their network at the Airport, while continuing to expand service options during the destinations spring and fall seasons,” Moppes also said. “We thank our airline partners for their continued commitment to MYR and confidence in our destination, Myrtle Beach, SC.”

