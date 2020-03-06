Myrtle Beach airport expecting 8K passengers for spring break, banned items listed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Airport officials are reminding travelers about banned items some people try to take through security.

The TSA expects more than 8,000 people to come through the Myrtle Beach International Airport during spring break. The TSA collects about 150 pounds of confiscated goods each month, not including liquids, officials said.

Some items people try to take through security include pocketknives, sunscreen bottles larger than 3.4 ounces, baby formula, and umbrellas. Items such as canned foods, baby formula and umbrellas have special instruction.

The TSA encourages everyone to check out its website for a list of disallowed items.

“Whenever those items come, we will go through those options with the passenger and then we have to rescreen them,” said Mark Howell, TSA regional spokesperson. “So in effect, every pocket knife, every oversized bottle of water or sunscreen, is going to be another person in front of you in line.”