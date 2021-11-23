Myrtle Beach airport sees 65% increase in Thanksgiving week departures; travelers pack area roads, too

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Thanksgiving just two days away, holiday travel is ramping up in Myrtle Beach.

At Myrtle Beach International Airport, more than 34,000 people are scheduled to fly out between the Saturday before and the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The airport said the number of departing seats is a 65% increase over 2020.

Ali Tobin was traveling to Chicago during the Thanksgiving holiday rush to spend time with family.

“[It’s a] good time to travel,” Tobin said. “I know it’s going to be busy, but it’ll be worth it.”

Tobin didn’t travel for the holiday in 2020 but said she felt safe to fly this year.

“I just think that there’s more protocols put in place and things are getting a little bit better,” Tobin said. “There’s just more of a comfort with traveling now.”

In late summer and fall, some airlines struggled to keep up with demand and faced heavy delays and mass cancellations. As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, there had not been any cancellations at MYR.

Jaine Apple was flying to Cincinnati for Thanksgiving. She avoided the morning rush at the airport by flying out later in the afternoon.

“So far so good,” she said. “We tried to do some stuff online ahead of time and weren’t successful, so once those bumps are smoothed out, it’ll be fine.”

While millions of Americans are flying over the holiday week, millions more are hitting the roads. Gas prices for the Thanksgiving holiday are the highest they’ve been since 2013, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy: Thanksgiving gas prices every year since 2009

Roger Harris was driving to Columbia and said he doesn’t have a choice but to pay up at the pump if he wants to be with family.

“I think it’s a necessary inconvenience,” Harris said. “Probably overriding everything is being able to see family in a somewhat normative fashion than what we’ve been going through over the last year and a half.”

The average price of a gallon of gas in Myrtle Beach is $3.06/gallon, according to weekly GasBuddy data. Prices dropped by an average of 2.3 cents per gallon over last week and were 33 cents lower than the current national average of $3.39/gallon.

On average, gas prices in Myrtle Beach this Thanksgiving week are $1.26 a gallon higher than a year ago.

“I think most people will bite their tongue if they have to bite it and get to where they’re going without too many complaints,” Harris said. “I’m not complaining. I’m just glad to see my family again.”