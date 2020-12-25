Myrtle Beach Airport sees a slight increase in holiday travel this year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach International Airport has seen a 10% increase in holiday travel this year, compared to last year, according to airport officials.

Ryan Betcher, the director of general aviation and properties at the said that for the Saturday before the Christmas holiday through the Sunday after there are 19,571 scheduled departing seats from the airport. In comparison, there were 17,760 scheduled departing seats for the same period in 2019.

Betcher also said that a larger share of travelers are expected during the weekend periods before and after the holiday.

“It’s not as busy as I thought it would be,” said Renee Cannon, who traveled from Nashville. “It took me no time to check in. We were a little bit delayed but that’s just the weather so how can you not be happy.”

Cannon said she hasn’t been home for the holidays in 39 years.

“I’m very excited,” she said. “I’ve been excited for a couple of weeks now when we decided I would take the trip and fly home.”

As Christmas music played throughout the airport, travelers remained in the holiday spirit, excited to see friends and family.

“It’s been a little bit of a tough year,” said Robert Wingate, who picked his son up from the airport. “We spent not as much time together as we should be, I’m just happy he could make it.”

The Myrtle Beach International Airport encourages travelers to arrive early at the airport and to continually check the status of their flight.