Myrtle Beach applies for $100k grant for walking bridge in Market Common area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach is applying for a $100,000 grant from the state to build a walking bridge in the Market Common area.

The bridge will be across the outfall from the Thunderbolt Park lake on Farrow Parkway just west of the entrance to the International Technology and Aerospace Park, the city said.

The bridge will allow pedestrians and bicyclists to cross the waterway at the west side of the lake to complete the new path.

The city will be required to match 20% of the grant. No timeline was given on the project.