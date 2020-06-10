Myrtle Beach arcade reopens with new electrostatic cleaning procedures

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach arcades and amusement parks were among the recent amenities to reopen in South Carolina. The highly-touched facilities are welcoming back gamers with a new cleaning technique to kill the spread of a virus or germs in the arcade.

The Fun Warehouse is one of several businesses picking up on electrostatic spraying. The electrostatic spray uses a special solution combined with air then converted to an electrode inside the sprayer. Positively charged particles aggressively stick and disinfect a surface.

“It itemizes the droplets down to microscopic size and when they make contact it drys on contact and kills the virus,” Tim Marks, Vice President of Fun Warehouse said.

Employees use the spray to clean bounce houses, laser tag guns and vests, go-karts, and any quick turnover areas. Some airlines in large cities currently use the disinfecting strategy to kill the spread of the coronavirus.

“What really caught my eye was seeing them spraying in China and in the subways and those types of things and I’m like oh that’s the way to do it here,” Marks said.

The business has been flat in comparison to other years, Mark says. While some businesses are increasing prices and adding surcharges, Marks says his arcade pricing won’t change.

“I would be lying if I told you I still wasn’t scared or nervous about what’s to come,” Marks said.

After reopening for a couple of weeks, the arcade business continues to see business hindrances. Limited party scheduling and canceled summer camps are among the influential hits.

They missed out on hosting parties during their most successful months, March and April. The most recent loss of revenue comes as Horry County Parks and Recreation summer camps canceled large camp reservations at the arcade.

Despite the losses, sanitary measures are ramped up, and smiles at the Fun Warehouse are seen again.

“Like we say on the door out there if you’re not ready to come back to Fun Warehouse we understand, when you’re ready and feel comfortable we’ll be here for you,” Marks says.