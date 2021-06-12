Myrtle Beach area breweries take part in ‘Shot with a Chaser’ vaccine campaign

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced its “Shot with a Chaser” campaign, which is a partnership with the South Carolina Brewers Guild to help boost vaccination rates among young adults.

Tidal Creek Brewhouse in Myrtle Beach is one of the breweries to take part in the campaign. “We just thought it was a smart way to introduce the community to getting their COVID-19 shot right here at Tidal Creek,” Dana Sawczuk, co-owner for Tidal Creek Brewhouse said.

According to DHEC, the 20 to 24 age group is the least vaccinated group in the state, making up fewer than 1 percent of all vaccinated people. Through this campaign, the Johnson and Johnson, as well as the Moderna vaccine, will be offered.

“It is definitely a personal choice that everyone has to make for themselves. However, it truly is important not only to keep yourselves safe but to keep the community at large safe as well,” Sawczuk said.

Heather Hyde got her COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.

“I have been wanting to get it so I just finally decided to go get it and it was an easy process. It didn’t hurt so I would encourage a lot of people to do it,” Hyde said.

Hyde said she works in sales and is around many people which is one the reasons why she got the vaccine.

“I was a little nervous at first but because you don’t know how the reaction is going to be and people have talked about it. It was one of the easiest things I have ever done,” Hyde said.