Myrtle Beach area campgrounds, travel parks impacted by worker shortage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Campgrounds and travel parks are feeling the worker shortage on the Grand Strand — saying they’re in need of workers more than ever — as this becomes one of the busiest summer seasons the area has seen in years.

“With the pandemic ending, and things opening up, we have seen camping go through the roof,” said Taylor DiVirgilis, the operations manager at Myrtle Beach Travel Park.

Jessica Stevens, the Executive Administrative Assistant at Lakewood Camping Resort said, “we’re already beating numbers from 2019. The 4th of July we’re already fully booked and we’re starting to see our other weekends fill up as well.”

“We’re definitely experiencing the employee shortage but were doing our best and we’re getting through it,” DiVirgilis said.

With more visitors, means the need for more workers. Stevens said they currently have around 200 employees and they’d like it to be around 250.

“Here specifically we usually have enough employees on staff by beginning of May but right now we’re finding it harder, later in the season to find people to work here,” he said.

Stevens said having less workers makes an impact.

“Like any other business or the hospitality industry especially, somebody has to pick up the slack somewhere so having fewer employees means people have to work overtime if they can,” he said

