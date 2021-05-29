Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce anticipates busiest Memorial Day weekend in years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce says occupancy and travel data shows this will be the busiest Memorial Day Weekend the area has seen in years.

“The difference between may of 2020 and the may of 2021 is just astounding and i just think everyone in the business community is just feeling very optimistic, very grateful that the recovery is happening,” said Karen Riordan, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

Riordan said the businesses are especially happy after facing last year and struggling with fewer visitors and a loss of revenue. “Last year there was so much fear and uncertainty.”

Riordan said occupancy for hotels is the highest level they’ve seen this year at 90 percent. Their data also shows travel and occupancy up from 2019.

Riordan said this weekend is an indication of how busy this summer will be.

“Everything that we’re seeing right now and being told by national reporting services is that this is the summer of the great American road trip,” Riordan said.

Riordan added that, “we are a 90 percent drive market so that does bode well for us but if you look on the part of that equation, air service is way way up at MYR.”

“It’s great to get out of the house and stop feeling so stir crazy. Been trapped in the house for way too long,” said Aaron Mccray who’s visiting from Tennessee.

Riordan also encourages patience as wait times for restaurants and attractions may be up. She also encourages safety this weekend by keeping social distancing in mind.

While it’ll be a fun weekend for many, Riordan and others want everyone to remember what this holiday is all about.

“Happy memorial day weekend and thanks for all the people who served our country and paid the ultimate price,” Mccray said.