Myrtle Beach area Lowe’s stores holding ‘Walk-in Wednesday’ job fairs

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Lowe’s stores in the Myrtle Beach area are holding “Walk-in Wednesday” job fairs on October 2.

Lowe’s says in a press release they will hire more than 60 associates during the fairs, which will be held from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the following locations:

1160 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

8672 Highway 17 Bypass, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

“Candidates can walk into any Lowe’s store to apply and interview for available year-round positions. They will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers, speak with associates and receive on-the-spot offers,” the release says. “While others are hiring seasonal help just for the holidays, Lowe’s is hiring for permanent roles, including department supervisors, cashiers, sales specialists, Pro customer service associates, merchandise service team, receivers, unloaders and load pullers.”

For more information, visit the company’s website here.

LATEST STORIES: