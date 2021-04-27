Myrtle Beach area residents frustrated with Holmestown Road paving job

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Residents in the Myrtle Beach area are frustrated with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) for the paving job done on Holmestown Road, saying it’s worse than it was before.

SCDOT said the construction was originally an expedited process due to the many potholes the road had but now, crews have to work to fix the new issue along the road — the bumpiness.

Pete Poore, the SCDOT director of communications, said the process has been successful except for the outside westbound lane, which he said resulted in an inadequate ride in that lane. SCDOT received 10 complaints this month about it and are currently evaluating the project for the next steps going forward.

“The way they ended up doing it, I almost rather have the road back with the potholes cause the one lane they paved first going from 17 Bypass towards [Highway] 707 — it’s bumpy,” said Leonard Borden, a resident along Holmestown Road.

“After taking a leisurely stroll down Holmestown Road a few weeks ago and needing a chiropractic adjustment immediately afterwards, I called SCDOT,” Representative Russel Fry (R) said.

Fry thanked SCDOT’s quick response, and said SCDOT told him the repairs should begin late next week to fix the issue, weather permitting.

“In the meantime, the wooden roller coaster located at the old Pavilion may be long gone, but if you’re looking for the same bumps, dips, whiplash, and exhilarating but painful thrill, head on down to Holmestown Road,” Fry said.

