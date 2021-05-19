Myrtle Beach area venues change restrictions as CDC updates guidelines

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Large venues on the Grand Strand are changing restrictions as the CDC, Governor McMaster, and The City of Myrtle Beach update guidelines.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced they’ll be returning to full capacity. Fans in the ballpark will not be required to wear a face covering.

Legends in Concert located at Broadway at the Beach reopened March 24th after being closed since the beginning of the pandemic. Chief Operating Office, Brian Brigner said their numbers since reopening have been great and they’ve even sold out shows.

“We have adjusted slightly as things have adjusted with the CDC but we’re still currently leaving 1 to 2 seats between every party or every family. We’re still staggering seating between the entire theater which really puts us at a capacity of really 35 to 40 percent,” Brigner said.

Brigner said right now with limited capacity, Legends can hold 250 to 300 people per show. Masks are recommended upon entering but can be removed once guests are seated.

The Alabama Theater located in North Myrtle Beach is reopening June 10th with safety precautions in place.

“We’re excited to open up and be able to have our patrons come back and enjoy entertainment. We’ll still be seating every other row and will have space between groups,” Abby Scher, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Alabama Theater said.

Distance between guests will go from a 6 foot distance to 3 foot distance. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure everybody feels safe to come back to the theaters,” Scher said.

Scher said they’re not sure how to handle masks but as of right now will require them and may adjust that as they open.

Scher said they had a good year being open for part of their regular season and Christmas show but are ready to get back to normal.

“The entertainment industry has been crippled by all of this because we thrive off of large group gatherings and with COVID that made it really difficult,” Scher said.

Brigner added that, “I think being able to go to a live theater and go to LIVE events as long as people feel safe is a really good thing.”