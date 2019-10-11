Myrtle Beach asks for help in identifying more than 100 plots in African American cemetery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Nearly half of the plots in a historic African American cemetery are unmarked.

The Oak Street Cemetery in Myrtle Beach has been part of the city’s history since the 1800’s.

“There are 115 unmarked resting places and it says unknown unto God,” said Cookie Goings, Director of Myrtle Beach Neighborhood services.

Goings and her team are hosting a restoration event on Saturday and ask families to who have loved ones in the cemetery to come identify plots.

“We want to restore the dignity and honor and respect and everything that goes with it for them to be recognized,” said Goings.

White flags will be placed on the unmarked plots.

When families identify loved ones neighborhood services will work to get the plot a headstone.

“[Saturday’s] event will begin at 11 o clock. 11 to 2 p.m. And it’s going to be a process. And I just want people to not be discouraged, but to remain committed. These people who are resting here will never ever be forgotten,” said Goings.