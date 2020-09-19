Myrtle Beach attractions adapt to pandemic, begin to reopen and make changes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach History Trolley Tours and Escapology escape room are just two attractions in Myrtle Beach that have had to adapt to the pandemic.

Myrtle Beach History Trolley Tours

Myrtle Beach History Trolley Tours is reopening Sept. 22 after having to shut down in March. With the reopening, comes new safety and cleaning procedures they have to add.

“We created the tours in such a manor that there are only 16 people aboard so people can sit six feet apart, everyone will be in masks,” said Kathryn Hedgepath, the creator and narrator of Myrtle Beach History Trolley Tours.

Normally, 33 guests are allowed on at a time but now it’s reduced and guests will select their seats ahead of time. The driver and the narrator will wear masks and gloves when on the trolley.

There are several tours people can pick from. There’s the Myrtle Beach History, Movies and Music tour, Early Myrtle Beach and The War Years tour, and Myrtle Beach Military History tour.

For ticket information and to schedule a tour, you can go to visitmyrtlebeach.com.

Escapology

Escapology, an escape room center, is another attraction in Myrtle Beach that has had to adapt to the pandemic and make changes.

“It’s kind of the same thing we’ve always been doing, all of our games have always been private but we’re definitely cleaning each room more thoroughly, more often, just so it’s safe every time a new guest comes in,” said John Ronia, the general manager of Escapology in Myrtle Beach.

Guests’ temperatures are checked when they enter and before entering an escape room they’re required to wear a face covering and gloves.

Only six guests are allowed in an escape room at a time but despite the changes, Ronia said business has been good since they opened in June.

“Considering we’re in a pandemic and everything has been so crazy, we’ve been doing really well surprisingly, we’re starting to slow down a little bit now since it’s September and schools are starting again,” Ronia said.

There are five different themed escape rooms with different difficulty levels guests can try, including ‘Scooby-Doo’, ‘Mansion Murder’, ‘Cuban Crisis’, ‘Lost City’, and ‘7 deadly sins’.

For ticket information and to schedule an escape room game, visit the ‘Book now’ tab on their site.