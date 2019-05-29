Myrtle Beach bakery to host cupcake eating contest on July 4

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach bakery will host a cupcake eating contest on July 4.

Croissants Bistro and Bakery will host its 8th Annual 4th of July Cupcake Eating Contest and Festival on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marina Park at Grande Dunes, a press release said. The festival will include “local celebrity judges, carnival games, face painting, food trucks, and more.”

Participants must be 18 years or older, and have five minutes to eat as many cupcakes as possible starting at 11:30 a.m. Contest registration is $20 per person and includes entry, a t-shirt, and cupcakes. Admission to the event is free for spectators.

To register, click here.

The event is held in conjunction with Grande Dune’s 4th of July golf cart parade, which begins at 10 a.m. at the Marina Park.

The winner of the 2018 contest ate 36 cupcakes.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies. Monetary and food donations can be made at the event. The following items will be accepted: flavored instant oatmeal, canned pasta, Vienna sausage, pudding cups, peanut butter crackers, and ramen noodles.

News13’s Meghan Miller will be a judge at the contest.