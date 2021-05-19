Myrtle Beach band raising money to play at Pearl Harbor remembrance event in Hawaii

A morning patrol boat goes past the USS Arizona Memorial before a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Kilo Pier on December 07, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Craig T. Kojima – Pool/Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach nonprofit band will play at a Pearl Harbor remembrance event this year, the band announced Wednesday.

Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach will play for the 80th remembrance ceremonies on Dec. 7 and 8 in Honolulu, Hawaii. It will also lay wreaths at the USS Arizona Memorial.

The band, which has 23 members and is an all-brass ensemble, has played at Myrtle Beach veteran-related events for 24 years.

Its volunteers will pay for travel and housing for the event. Donations to cover expenses are being accepted on GoFundMe, at FestiveBrassofMyrtleBeach.org or by mail at Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach, 463 Oakmont Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC, 29579.