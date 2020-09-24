Myrtle Beach bar loses alcohol license ahead of bike rally

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bar in Myrtle Beach has lost its alcohol license ahead of the fall bike rally, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

According to SCDOR, The Rum Bar, also known as Barnacle Bill’s Rum and Raw Bar, had its license revoked for hindering a SLED inspection.

The order of revocation was sent out Thursday since The Rum Bar didn’t request a contested case hearing within 30 days.

The bar posted on its Facebook page that they are closed for repairs for the next few days.

We have reached out to the bar for comment and have not yet heard back. Count on News13 for updates.