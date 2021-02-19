Myrtle Beach Ben & Jerry’s locations fined for child labor, wage violations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Six franchisee locations of Ben & Jerry’s in Myrtle Beach were fined for child labor violations and for failure to pay overtime, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

An investigation found that Bryers of MB Inc. and Rowland Dairies Inc., which operate the six locations, paid workers “straight-time” for all hours worked and failed to pay overtime — violating the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the Department of Labor.

The employer failed to pay a total of $16,250 in wages to 61 workers, according to the Department of Labor.

The franchisee was also fined $5,110 for child labor violations, according to the Department of Labor. The employer allowed two 12-year-olds to operate snow-cone stands in violation of federal law that sets minimum ages for non-agricultural work.

The franchisee also didn’t keep records of the dates of birth for the minors or the number of hours worked, the Department of Labor said.

“Employers must ensure they pay workers all the wages they have earned, including overtime, and must pay special attention to the rules about minor employees,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Jaime Benefiel said. “The Wage and Hour Division is committed to keeping young employees safe in the workplace. This case should serve as notice to other employers who may employ minors in similar conditions to ensure they comply, and to ensure they pay all workers their rightful wages.”

News13 tried to contact the franchisee at a number listed online for comment and the line is disconnected.