Myrtle Beach Bowl welcomes back Professional Bowlers Association

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Bowl welcomed back the Professional Bowlers Association for the 2021 Regional Pro Tournament: The Brighton Construction MB Open.

“It’s been two years since we had it. Obviously with the pandemic, nothing happened. It’s been exciting and we didn’t know quite how this year was going to go,” said managing partner for the Myrtle Beach Bowl, Larry Nowak.

Nowak said over 170 bowlers from all across the country came out, even people from other countries.

“It’s pretty exciting that little Myrtle Beach gets all that attention,” Nowak said.

Andrew Diley is a professional bowler and his father said he is proud of his son’s accomplishments.

“Fortunately, we got to travel all over the United States because of his bowling and paid for his college education,” Gary Diley said. “Now, he’s bowling at a lot of our local tournaments and still travels and gets to bowl with the PBA pros.”

Guppy Troup said his son, Kyle Troup, is also a professional bowler.

“He’s been bowling so good on the national tour that he won $280,000 about a month ago so he is the leading money winner,” Troup said.

“I tend to travel a little more locally like in the southern region. I have been trying to keep up with him out there but it’s kind of hard. It’s definitely good to watch your brother bowl professionally,” Troup said.

“We have been having a lot of fun seeing all of our friends back and we’ve had a lot of people come watch and they are enjoying watching the pros. We have had many games and it’s awesome to see,” Nowak said.