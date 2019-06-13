Myrtle Beach budget allocates money for additional law enforcement

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) The approved budget in Myrtle Beach allocates about $3 million toward the hiring of new officers, and raising some salaries to retain current officers.

City officials say tax-payers should expect an $11 to $90 property tax increase to fund this years’ portion of the officer recruitment, retention and staffing plan.

The budget outlines about $1 million for hiring ten new officers and support staff members at MBPD.

Officers tell News13, the department needs more officers because the City is growing and holding an increasing number of large events.

Officials with MBPD say, though ten officers goes a long way in protecting the City, they are working to retain current officers as well.

“Retention is a huge thing because you know we spend all this time to train and build these officers, and we have some of the best officers around the state so we want to keep them here,” Corporal Thomas Vest said. “As the retention plan continues, we’re able to keep our certified and experienced guys here, as well as adding more positions to make our department more effective.”

Hiring more officers is part of MBPD’s crime reduction plan and officers tell News13, intelligence-based policing is another. Department officials are better able to protect certain areas because of an intelligence software.

“We deploy our officers based on where they are needed based on calls for service through an intelligence perspective,” Vest says. “When we see an increase in certain calls or in certain areas, we’re able to increase the number of officers we deploy there.”