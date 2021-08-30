Myrtle Beach business hosts first annual pep rally for Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina’s football season is right around the corner and as a way to celebrate, one local business hosted a pep rally to honor the team.

Kimberly and Michael Elko, owners of Elko’s Spas, Billiards and Pools, said they’ve been big fans of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers forever. On Saturday, they threw a CCU pep rally.

“We just love CCU we’ve been big fans forever, Go Chant‘s, and we wanted to do some thing great because the pandemic has really taken a lot out of locals,” Kimberly said.

Hundreds of fans came out to celebrate the team, play games, eat food, and show off their Chanticleer spirit. Other appearances included the Chanticleer football players and cheerleaders, as well as head coach Jamey Chadwell.

“I will promise you that our team will play hard, will play together and hopefully our team will get a trophy at the end of this season and get a bowl game where everyone can come,” Chadwell said.

And possibly one of the biggest hits at the pep rally was the free mullet hair cuts. A current trend the football team has taken on.

“They’re a team that loves their mullets, even their coach Jamey Chadwell has a mullet now, and I’m [going to] go in here and get a free mullet haircut in a few minutes,” Robert Weyler, a Chanticleer fan said.