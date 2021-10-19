Myrtle Beach bar owner asks to extend business hours in city’s Arts and Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bar owner asked the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission Tuesday to extend the operating hours of the Arts and Innovation District from midnight to 2 a.m.

Kathleen Daly, who owns GatorTails bar on Broadway Street, said closing at midnight hurts her business.

“It’s very difficult to compete in the industry with all the other places that can stay open until 2,” she said. “But in addition to that, I’d like to be able to enhance the area.”

She said extending the hours would help make the area more desirable and not be a threat.

“I don’t think it’s your hours of operation that enhances what happens as far as trouble,” she said. “I think it’s how you present yourself and your place of business.”

However, the commission said crime late at night is the big reason for the midnight cutoff. Other business owners in the area said they agree with the commission’s decision.

“I think it fits the vision of what everyone is trying to accomplish downtown, which is to be a family-friendly, locals-first type of environment, and I’m not sure we’re going to accomplish that by having a bunch of late-night venues,” said Clayton Burrous, owner of the Grand Strand Brewing Company.

The commission said the push to reinvent the area was to make it more family-friendly and not repeat history when it comes to crime. The commission said changing the hours would be a step backwards, but Daly said it’s more on the way a business is run rather than the hours.

“I think if you run a bad place, things can happen at four in the afternoon if things are bad,” she said. “If you run a good place, chances are you’ll be good even until two.”

The commission mentioned providing Daly with a special event permit as a way to accommodate her request. She said she will return to speak with the commission further and continue to fight for her business.