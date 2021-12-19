Myrtle Beach business owner makes care packages for the homeless

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — By one count, more than 800 people are homeless in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, and a majority of those people are in Horry County, according to the Myrtle Beach Area Homelessness Coalition.

On Sunday, the owner of a local business decided to do something to help.

“It’s great to see the community being so supportive of their neighbors, Jamie Seabolt, owner of MOPS Cut, said.

Seabolt is new to the Myrtle Beach area, but that isn’t stopping him from paying it forward to those in need.

“I didn’t have any friends or family when I moved here, so I know the feeling, and I don’t want anybody to experience that same feeling at Christmas time,” he said.

With the help of the community, Seabolt is raising money to put together toiletry care packages for the homeless.

“Basic food is always available to the homeless, but toiletry items such as soap, shampoos, conditioners, those are harder to get to,” he said.

On Sunday, Seabolt hosted the first of two events; a bowling extravaganza, in partnership with the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

“The homeless out there, they need help,” Larry Nowak, managing partner of the Myrtle Beach Bowl, said. “There’s great opportunity to make sure they’re getting direct help with facilities and programs that they need.”

Each participant equals one donated care package that includes kitchen supplies, canned foods, first aid kits, and toiletries like shampoo and toothbrushes.

“I think it’s great to come together, especially with the past couple of years that we’ve had to see faces, and build that sense of community that we lost a couple years ago,” participant Virginia Messinger said.

Andrew Michaels, a friend of Seabolt’s, said, “Even though we don’t feel that we have enough, I think that we always have something to give back.”

The second fundraiser will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Grand 14 Cinema in The Market Common. Tickets are available here.