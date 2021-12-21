Myrtle Beach businesses hold holiday movie fundraiser for the homeless

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach businesses held a holiday movie fundraiser Tuesday night in The Market Common to help those in the Grand Strand who are homeless.

Jaime Seabolt, the owner of MOPS Cut salon in the Coastal Grand Mall, is one of those hoping to make a difference this holiday season.

“Having been new to the area this year and not having many friends or family when I first got here, I didn’t want people to experience that at Christmas time,” Seabolt said. “So we wanted to reach out and help in whatever way we could.”

Tuesday’s showing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” was the last of two fundraisers Seabolt organized to help those in need. Seabolt said that they were able to contribute hundreds of items, and although not every ticket was sold, he said they received a large amount of donations.