Myrtle Beach cake shop gives back to 2020 Grand Strand graduates

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The mother-daughter duo behind Myrtle Beach cake shop, Pink Pineapple Cakes, is giving away five graduation cakes to some lucky 2020 Grand Strand graduates.

Rebeca Kipp and her mother Aura Fuenmayor, who run the cake shop, have created cakes for weddings, celebrations, competed on the Food Network and participated in charitable events along the Grand Strand for the past eight years. Now, they said they want to give back to their community.

The pair decided to create a sweepstakes where 2020 graduates from the Grand Strand area can enter for a chance to win a free graduation cake. Their hope is to make missing out on graduation due to COVID-19 a little less sad.

The giveaway began on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will run through June 4 at 6 p.m..

Those who are interested in participating must visit Pink Pineapple Cakes’ Facebook or Instagram pages to enter.

For anyone who is interested in just purchasing a 2020 graduation cake, they are selling them 10% off at www.pinkpineapplecakes.com with code CLASS2020.

