Myrtle Beach camps prepare for summer following new CDC guidelines

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Although summer break for Horry County Schools isn’t until June 17, summer camp slots are filling up fast in Myrtle Beach.

The YMCA in Myrtle Beach is preparing to launch several day camps and half-day camps — some that include: sports, arts and crafts, STEM and swimming. The camps at the YMCA will be limited in capacity as a COVID-19 precaution.

This year, each YMCA counselor will only have 14 children at at time. SCDHEC encourages summer camps to follow the latest CDC guidance for camps.

Michelle Krenzer, the program director at the YMCA told News13 many of the protocols are already being followed such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

In accordance to CDC guidance, Krenzer said groups will have limited interaction with each other.

“[We are] getting back to that camp assembly in the morning — that camp assembly in the afternoon. So, that’s super exciting because they didn’t get to experience any of that last year,” Krenzer explained.

The YMCA can only have 100 kids this summer to remain at limited capacity. Krenzer said the YMCA is hiring more counselors which could help with safely having more children at camp.

As of Wednesday, there are about 25 slots available.

“We have about six weeks left of school,” Krenzer said. “So, if you’re planning on or if you know you’re going to need summer care I would highly recommend to go ahead and get registered,” she explained.

The YMCA is also planning in-person field trips for campers instead of virtual field trips.