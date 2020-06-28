Myrtle Beach canceling summer camps

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach is canceling the summer day camps at Pepper Geddings and Mary C. Canty Recreation Centers due to COVID-19 concerns, according to city officials.

A camp counselor tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the city to make their decision. Four children also missed recent days due to positive testing in their homes, according to city officials.

Parents are being notified on Sunday that camps have ended.

