SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Just a few steps away from the meatball challenge, Myrtle Beach Car Club’s Rod Run Halloween Car Show was happening along Surfside Drive.

The family beach town closed Ocean Boulevard to Hollywood Drive for participants to show off their sweet rides. There were mustangs, corvettes, Porsches, and vintage cars.

There was also a trick-or-treating got the kids with candy in the hoods and trunks of cars.