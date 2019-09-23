Myrtle Beach car dealership to donate school supplies to ‘Backpack Buddies’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach car dealership is donating school supplies to Help4Kids/Backpack Buddies.

Addy’s Harbor Dodge RAM FIAT will donate 120 backpacks filled with supplies to the organization, a press release said. Help4Kids/Backpack Buddies will pick up the donations Tuesday at the dealership.

“For the month of August, Addy’s contributed a backpack for each vehicle sold and was able to fill up the bed of a truck in their showroom,” the release said. The backpacks are filled with schools supplies such as “pencil case, writing utensils, erasers, a pocket folder, a spiral notebook, a pencil sharpener, a ruler and a glue stick.”

“Our organization feeds 3,000 children in Horry County, along with supplying various children with any other items they might need, like clothing and school supplies,” said Bridget Brancato, Event Coordinator for Help4Kids/Backpack Buddies. “The donation of the school supplies really frees up our budget in order to buy other essentials for the kids.”

