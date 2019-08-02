Myrtle Beach City Council approves first reading of property rate tax cut

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council has approved a first reading of a rollback millage rate for the current fiscal year.

Myrtle Beach City Council gave approval of a first reading to adjust the final millage rate for the current fiscal year, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. The new property tax rate will be 78.9 mills, which is a decrease from a proposed 83.5 mills.

The city said this new total includes “an adjusted rollback millage rate of 69.9 mills for operations, six mills for debt service and a three mill tax increase to pay for 10 additional police positions.” The rollback rate decreased 6.2 percent, or 4.6 mills, over last year’s operations millage rate.

A second reading is scheduled for the August 13 city council meeting.

